Play video

Welsh singer Lloyd Macey has said it is a "great shame" that The X Factor will not return to our TV screens in the future.

ITV made the announcement that it had "no plans" to bring the singing competition back.

The statement from ITV confirming the show will not be renewed soon came following reports in The Sun that creator Simon Cowell has axed the programme after 17 years.Both fans and musicians are disappointed at the decision, with Lloyd saying: "It is a great shame, especially because it gives people to showcase their talents on television."

He added that it "opens so many doors".

Play video

Lloyd from Ynyshir made it all the way to the semi-finals of the show in 2017, finishing fourth.

He was the last contestant in the 'boys' category and was mentored by Louis Walsh.

Speaking to ITV News about the show, he said: "What's great about X Factor and talent shows is that it showcases new talents. Lots of new shows now showcase celebrities performing."

Play video

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement, “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

The programme last aired in 2018 when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.

Over its near two-decade run, the show has produced talents such as Little Mix, One Direction, Leona Lewis and JLS.

It was revealed in February last year that Cowell was resting the programme for 2020.

Now, Simon Cowell has plans for another singing competition but not much is known about what it is.