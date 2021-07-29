Play video

A woman was left needing medical treatment after being cut by a razor blade that was glued to the back of an anti-mask poster.

Layla was cut by the blade after removing the poster from a pedestrian crossing near the centre of Cardiff.

The injury was so bad her skin needed to be glued back together.

She is now having HIV and Hepatitis tests with her GP as she said she fears the blade could have been contaminated.

After finding the poster, she carried on removing others and said she found two more with blades stuck to the back of them.

Layla told ITV News she was motivated to take the posters down after contracting coronavirus twice herself.

"I see all of this misinformation about 'it's just like the flu', it's completely wrong, it knocked me for six.

"By people spreading these posters and stickers it's going to lead to more people getting coronavirus."

Layla said she informed the police and they are now looking into what happened.

The 21-year-old said she was left "scared and bewildered" by the incident but was glad it happened to her and not a child.

Layla shared two pictures of the poster on social media and it has since been shared more than a thousand times.

Although since posting the images, she said has received online abuse from strangers.

Layla said this will not stop her from removing posters, in fact, she has now bought a paint scraper to do it safely.

Layla's wound needed gluing back together Credit: Layla

South Wales Police said anyone with any information about the incident should contact them.

"A 21-year-old woman has reported being cut by a razor blade found glued to the back of a poster.

"Her hand was cut while removing the poster from a pedestrian crossing in Cowbridge Road East, Canton, on Tuesday evening."