Man, 20, left paralysed from the neck down after freak accident on beach

A 20-year-old man has been paralysed from the neck down after a freak accident on a Welsh beach.Callum Jones tripped on an underwater rock as he ran into the sea on Freshwater East in Pembrokeshire, and broke his neck after landing awkwardly.He underwent an eight-hour operation to rebuild the broken bone in his spine but his family say a "miracle" is needed if he is to walk again.Jones was initially taken to Glangwili Hospital where a scan showed a fractured vertebrae in his neck and he was then airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.Family friend Katie Jones said his mum Joanna, dad Dean and partner Pheobe are "devastated" at the prospect of Callum never being able to play sport again. The accident happened after a cricket training session with children on Freshwater East on Thursday, July 22. As he ran down to the water after training, Callum seemingly tripped.

Callum Jones and his partner Pheobe

Katie said, "The boys noticed he was laying face down in the water and floating, and not responding.""One of the younger boys went over and turned him over and Callum said 'help me'. He'd cracked his neck on an underwater rock and couldn't move."Callum had a section of his hip bone removed in the eight-hour operation in an attempt to rebuild his damaged vertebrae but the accident has damaged his spinal cord and he has no movement from the neck down. He is now in an induced coma while the spinal and respiratory teams try to improve his condition. He is using blinking to communicate with doctors and his family, who are only able to see him twice a week."His life has changed in the blink of an eye. We are praying for a miracle. They are going to need all the help they can in the future," said Katie.She has set up a fundraiser for the family, which has so far raised more than £7,000.