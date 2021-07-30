Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman, 47, in Cardiff

A man is being held on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman in Cardiff.

Officers were called to a house in Trowbridge Green in Rumney on 29 July where they discovered a 47-year-old woman.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers, police said.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *265924.