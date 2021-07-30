Vicky Thornley agonisingly missed out on a medal in the women's single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was Team GB's fourth, fourth-placed finish from six medal races at Sea Forest Waterway.

The 33-year-old Welsh rower was pipped to bronze by Austria's Magdalena Lobnig after a strong second half of the race, but she had to settle for fourth, just 67 hundredths of a second off the podium.

Vicky Thornley in the Olympic final Credit: PA photo

New Zealander Emma Twigg took gold ahead of Russian Olympic Committee's Hanna Prakatsen.

Thornley had been bidding for a second Olympic medal after winning double sculls silver alongside Dame Katherine Grainger in Rio five years ago.

Meanwhile Welshmen Josh Bugajski and Oliver Wynne-Griffith were part of the Great Britain's men's eight team which produced an outstanding performance to take bronze in the regatta's final event.

They were not considered to be realistic medal challengers, but it proved an outstanding display by the crew, which also included Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, James Rudkin and Tom Ford.

Josh Bugajski and Oliver Wynne Griffith were part of the men's eight crew which claimed bronze Credit: PA photo

They finished third behind gold medallists New Zealand, with Germany taking second.

It was Britain's second medal of the Tokyo Olympics rowing regatta, and ensured a positive end to a difficult Games for British Rowing.