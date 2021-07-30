Woman approached by gang and raped in Crickhowell in 'harrowing incident'

Police are carrying out extensive enquiries after a woman was approached by a gang of men and raped in Crickhowell in what has been described as a "harrowing incident".

The woman was walking along the A40 Brecon Road out of Crickhowell when she was approached by three men, one of whom took hold of her and raped her, police say.

It took place between 3:45 and 4:30am on the morning of Tuesday 27 July.

The man who carried out the assault is described as tall, wearing a baseball cap, a black face mask, black Adidas trainers that were shiny on the side, and possibly in his late teens or early twenties.

There is no description available for the other two men, other than they were also wearing black face masks.

Anyone who saw any men matching this description in the area is asked to contact police.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Rowe who is leading the investigation, said incidents like this as "extremely rare" in the area and supporting the victim and her welfare is their "focus".

“We have specialist officers supporting the victim, and her welfare is our focus.

"Extensive enquiries are being conducted, and the public will have seen an increased presence of police officers in the last couple of days in Crickhowell as we investigate this harrowing incident. I appeal to anyone with any information that could help our investigation to get in touch with us.”