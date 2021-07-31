Anglesey crossbow attack leaves animals 'seriously injured'

Police are investigating after cattle and sheep on Anglesey were allegedly shot with a crossbow and air rifle respectively.It is believed a crossbow was used to target a pair of rams while a calf was “seriously injured” when it was shot in the eye, possibly by an air rifle.North Wales Police are aware of two incidents at different locations on the island.The first was on farmland near Menai Bridge when a young calf was used for target practice.The animal was shot this week sometime between 4pm on Monday and 4pm on Tuesday, July 26-27.

Despite being shot in the eye, it is expected to survive.In the second incident, a crossbow is believed to have been used to shoot two rams in the Llangefni area.PC Matthew Raymond, of the NWP rural crime team, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed these incidents, or has any information, to come forward to assist with our investigation.“From the farmer’s experience, it’s likely the rams were shot with a crossbow, rather than an air rifle, which would have created more of a cleaner and deeper wound.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western rural crime team on 101, or via the live web chat, quoting reference 21000528948. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.