Five-year-old boy dies after being found in Bridgend river

A five-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a river in Bridgend.

Police were called in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports of a missing child in Sarn, Bridgend.

Officers found the body of the child in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital where he was confirmed to be dead.

Police are investigating how the child ended up in the water and are keen to speak to anyone who might have information.

Chief Inspector Geraint White from South Wales Police said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young child has sadly lost their life.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information, to get in touch.

“We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation. If you have any information that can help, please report this to us. Our thoughts are with the family and we are supporting them in every way we can.”

The family of the boy are being supported by specially trained police.