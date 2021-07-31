Teenagers filmed fighting as group of '80' gather in Pontypridd park

Around 80 teenagers gathered in a popular park on the night police enforced extra stop and search powers, residents have said.

Witnesses described seeing large groups of boys and girls listening to music in Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd on Thursday night where a fight reportedly later broke out.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and two males were injured during the incident. One received minor hospital treatment and was discharged on the same day.

Video footage from the incident shows a large group of teenagers apparently fighting in the park and a number of people that appear to be kicking one figure on the floor.

Video footage appeared to show large groups of young people fighting.

After receiving intelligence of the gathering and possible disturbance, police were granted extra powers to stop and search people without suspicion in an attempt to limit further anti-social behaviour.

These extra powers were a temporary measure starting at 5pm on July 29 and ending at 5pm on Friday, July 30 following "a number of incidents in the locality where violence has been threatened or used."

They are also using bodycam footage and CCTV to identify others involved in the "disruption".

This is the second Section 60 order issued this week, with Ely residents in Cardiff also subject to the police's powers following reports of violence or threats of violence.

In Pontypridd, Coffi Lido manager Tom Taylor is thankful for the increased capability of the police.

He recalled seeing "easily 70 or 80 children" near the cricket pitch, a crowd large enough that he assumed a cricket game was going ahead.

He said: "There were loud Bluetooth speakers and I looked and there was a big group of 30-40 girls, then probably about the same, if not more boys.

"Then as I was leaving the police were coming into the park. We had about three police cars arrive at 4 o'clock, which all had three officers in each."

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "A 17 year-old boy was arrested for assault and public order following a disturbance at Ynysangharad Park on 29 July, 2021.

"Two males sustained minor injuries following the incident, one of whom required minor hospital treatment who was discharged on the same day.

"South Wales Police have launched an investigation and our officers are working to identify further individuals involved in the incident."

Local Policing Inspector Leigh Parfitt, said: “The Section 60 Notice was put in place to prevent crime and disorder after we received information about the potential for a disturbance in the town centre.

“With assistance from CCTV operators, officers targeted the town centre and the adjoining park, and on a number of occasions they dispersed groups of mainly teenage boys from different areas.

“One boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and public order following a disturbance in Ynysangharad Park and our investigation into that incident is continuing.

“Others were stopped and searched and have been referred to our anti-social behaviour unit.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated – I’m urging parents to question where their child was yesterday evening and to contact us if they have information that can assist us.

“Rest assured we will be reviewing officer bodycam footage, scouring CCTV and will continue to gather witness statements to identify the instigators of yesterday’s disturbance.

“They can expect contact from us soon.”