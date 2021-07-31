Ystrad Mynach boxer Lauren Price guaranteed Olympic medal

Ystrad Mynach boxer Lauren Price has guaranteed herself at least a bronze medal in Tokyo after beating Panama's Atheyna Bylon in the middleweight quarter-finals on Saturday morning.

Price, the reigning women's world middleweight champion, will face Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands in Friday's semi-finals.

The Welsh fighter came into the Olympics as number one seed having won gold at the 2019 World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Credit: PA

Price said she has been inspired watching friend Lauren Williams on the podium.

The duo began kick-boxing at the Devils Martial Arts Club in Blackwood before drifting into different combat codes.

Williams won taekwondo silver on Monday but Price will be hoping to go one further as she eyes up gold.