80-year-old woman found clinging to branch in water before being rescued

An 80-year-old woman was rescued after being found clinging to a branch in a body of water.

Emergency services were called to Ynysymaengwyn, near Tywyn in Gwynedd, on Tuesday after the woman was spotted struggling in the water.

She was rescued before heading to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Aberdyfi Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We were tasked at 5.30pm to an 80 year old woman hanging on a branch in the water at Ynysymaengwyn, near Tywyn.

"Together, using our rescue stretcher, we moved the casualty to a safe area and jointly provided first aid until the paramedics attended.

"The casualty was taken to Bronglais Hospital for further treatment."