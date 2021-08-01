Three children rescued from flat fire above Cardiff city centre hotel

Three children and an adult have been rescued from a flat fire above a Cardiff city centre hotel.

Police officers and fire crews have been at the scene of the blaze which started in a seventh floor flat above the Park Plaza Hotel on Greyfriars Road at around 1am on Sunday.

Residents were evacuated overnight and members of the public were urged by the police to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident effectively and efficiently.

Police thanked members of the public for their patience and said that local residents in the area are in the process of being moved to safety.

At 2.33am the official Facebook account of South Wales Police Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan posted: "Emergency services are at the scene of a fire on Greyfriars Road, Cardiff.

"Please avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. Officers are at the scene so please follow their directions.

"Local residents are being moved to safety. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding."

Chris Connell, from Colchester, was staying in Cardiff with his wife on Saturday night to celebrate their 20-year wedding anniversary.

He spoke this morning about the incident which saw them evacuated and temporarily moved across the road to the Hilton Hotel.

He said: "Last night we were awoken at about 1.30am with the alarms going off. First of all when we heard the alarm I thought maybe someone was messing about. The second time I was in a deep sleep. I didn’t know if I was dreaming so we came down and realised the place was on fire and they moved us over to the Hilton.

"It was a couple of hours before we were allowed to go back in, and then we were awoken again two hours later with water coming through our room. Obviously the volume of water that was used to put the fire out had come through and soaked the whole of our room."

Firefighters remain at the scene of the fire on Sunday morning.

The blaze was brought under control during the early hours of this morning, having broken out at around 1am on the seventh floor of the building.

Greyfriars Road, which was closed off to traffic overnight, has now reopened.

The fire service has confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said this morning: "South Wales Police was called just after 1.15am this morning, Sunday 1st August, following reports from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service of a fire in Park Plaza flats on Greyfriars Road, Cardiff. Police officers were deployed to the scene to assist with cordoning off the area."

Park Plaza has issued a statement on this morning's fire and confirmed that nobody suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for the hotel, which is located underneath the flat where the blaze broke out, said: "Unfortunately a fire broke out in an apartment on the 7th floor which has impacted our guests and team. Thankfully no-one was injured and our team did a great job. Thank you to the Hilton team, the fire brigade and the police who assisted."

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this morning's flat fire.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "South Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene, along with multi-agency partners, and an investigation will now take place to ascertain the cause of the fire."

Three children and an adult have been rescued from a seventh floor flat above the hotel, the fire service has confirmed.

The fire broke out inside the flat at around 1am on Sunday morning and more than 10 fire appliances were called to the scene.

Fire crews were at the scene for more than four hours overnight, along with police and ambulance crews.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Resuce Service confirmed that four people - three children and one adult - were rescued from a flat above the hotel. Their condition is not known at this time. The Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Police has been asked to comment.