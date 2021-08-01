Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 5-year-old in river

Three people - including a 13-year-old boy - have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a five-year-old boy found in a river.Police previously said they were "keeping an open mind" over how the boy died.But they are now questioning a 39-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and boy of 13 on suspicion of his murder.The youngster was reported missing at around 5.45am on Saturday.

Police officers found the child in the Ogwen River, near Pandy Park, in Bridgend.

He was taken to The Princess of Wales hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

A force spokeswoman said: "South Wales Police can confirm that following reports of concerns for a missing 5 year old boy in Sarn, Bridgend, and the subsequent finding of the body in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park, three people have been arrested."A 39 year [old] male, 30 year [old] female and 13 year old male, all from the Bridgend area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident."Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident can contact the Major Crime Team directly."

Police had previously said they were keeping an "open mind" during their investigations and asked people not to speculate about the incident on social media.