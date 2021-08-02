Could all Covid restrictions in Wales be scrapped from this weekend?

The First Minister is expected to announce on Friday 6 August whether or not most of the remaining restrictions in Wales will be lifted.

If ministers agree, from Saturday 7 August, there will no longer be any limits on how many people can meet in or outdoors, in homes, public places, venues or events.

However, face coverings will remain legally required on public transport in shops and in healthcare settings even if other restrictions are removed.

Ministers and Public Health officials have been considering whether or not the data suggests that Wales can move to Alert Level Zero in the Welsh Government's unlocking plan.

Under Alert Level Zero as well as ending restrictions on gatherings, all businesses - including nightclubs - would be able to reopen.

There would no longer be a blanket requirement to follow social distancing. Instead, businesses, employers and event organisers would have to carry out a coronavirus risk assessment looking at a range of protective measures including social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene and ventilation.

People would still be advised to work from home wherever possible and self-isolate if they become ill.