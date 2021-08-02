Could all Covid restrictions in Wales be scrapped from this weekend?
The First Minister is expected to announce on Friday 6 August whether or not most of the remaining restrictions in Wales will be lifted.
If ministers agree, from Saturday 7 August, there will no longer be any limits on how many people can meet in or outdoors, in homes, public places, venues or events.
However, face coverings will remain legally required on public transport in shops and in healthcare settings even if other restrictions are removed.
Ministers and Public Health officials have been considering whether or not the data suggests that Wales can move to Alert Level Zero in the Welsh Government's unlocking plan.
Under Alert Level Zero as well as ending restrictions on gatherings, all businesses - including nightclubs - would be able to reopen.
There would no longer be a blanket requirement to follow social distancing. Instead, businesses, employers and event organisers would have to carry out a coronavirus risk assessment looking at a range of protective measures including social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene and ventilation.
People would still be advised to work from home wherever possible and self-isolate if they become ill.
What are the coronavirus rules in Wales?
Who can I meet up with indoors?
Up to six people can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation.
Can I meet people inside at a pub or restaurant?
Up to six people from different households are able to meet in cafes, restaurants, pubs and visitor attractions.
The group does not include children under 11 or carers.
People don't need to socially distance within this group.
How many people can I meet outdoors?
All legal limits on the number of people who can meet outdoors have been removed.
This means there is no limit on the number of people you can socialise with outside.
Can I travel in and out of Wales, or around Wales?
There are no restrictions in place for travel into or out of Wales as long as you are travelling to or from a country within the UK, or Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.
However, you will need to check the restrictions in place in the area you are travelling from or to.
Travel within Wales is not restricted.
Do I have to wear a face covering?
Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered.
Masks must still be worn in taxis, on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings
This applies to everyone aged 11 and over, unless you are classed as exempt.
The Welsh Government said "active further consideration" is being given to whether they will still be required by law in other settings, like retail.
Do I still have to self-isolate?
If you have tested positive for coronavirus, or have come in to close contact with someone who has, you are required by law to self-isolate for 10 days when told to do so by NHS Wales Test, Trace, Protect.
You should also self-isolate and take a Covid test if you have any symptoms of coronavirus or feel generally unwell.
What's still closed?
Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues are currently closed in Wales under coronavirus regulations.