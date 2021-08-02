Man charged with murder following incident at holiday park in Abergele

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl who died following a "domestic disturbance" at a holiday park.

Police said Matthew Selby from the Greater Manchester area has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates on Tuesday

Officers were called to Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon.

North Wales Police have urged the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.