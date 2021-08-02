Sheep farmers are suffering an increase of dog attacks - costing hundreds of pounds - due to the rise in holidaymakers opting for 'staycations'.

Farmers surveyed by the National Sheep Association (NSA) experienced seven cases of sheep worrying during the past year, leaving on average five sheep injured and two sheep killed per attack.

They lost up to £50,000 combined, with an average across all respondents of £1,570, but with most left with no or very little compensation.

67% Number of respondents who witnessed an increase in attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic

Phil Stocker, NSA Chief Executive, said: "Sheep farmers across the UK have suffered an increase in sheep worrying attacks by dogs over the past year and a half as dog ownership increased and walking in the countryside became one of the few activities to be enjoyed during lockdown.

"This is now expected to rise once again as many enjoy a 'staycation' in the UK where their cherished pets can travel with them. It is crucially important that dog owners must be aware of the serious issue of sheep worrying by dogs and take action to be a responsible dog owner."

Farmers reported feelings of anxiety, anger, upset, stress and frustration as a result of sheep worrying by dogs attacks with more than half recognising this was adversely affecting their mental health.And more than half of all respondents had experienced abuse or intimidation when personally asking dog owners to put their pet on a lead.The NSA says the urgent need for a review of legislation surrounding the issue is highlighted in their survey.

Credit: PA

80% of respondents agreed that the rest of the UK should follow the recent change in Scottish law that sees stricter enforcement including fines of up to £40,000 and/ or 12 months imprisonment acting a stronger deterrent to dog owners responsible for allowing attacks to happen.The NSA is urging dog walkers to keep their pets on leads during walks through the countryside, no matter how obedient they consider their pet to be. Mr Stocker said: "Please keep your dog on a lead whenever there is a chance sheep could be nearby and avoid walking closely to them if at all possible.

"You may not consider your dog capable of causing physical injury to another animal but barking and chasing are instinctive responses that will cause great stress to sheep and unfortunately, in many cases this also leads to physical attacks causing pain and suffering and in the worst incidents even death."

£1,570 The average cost of sheep worrying to farmers surveyed

In addition to the potential devastation caused by dog attacks on sheep, NSA is highlighting the impact the threat of sheep worrying has on the mental health of those working with and caring for them and is urging the public to be considerate of this when walking through farmland also. Katie James, NSA Communications Officer, said: "It is well documented that those working in the agricultural sector are worryingly at high risk of suffering from difficulties with their mental health and for sheep farmers the worry of potential attacks on their livestock from dogs can add to stress and worry.

"A survey conducted by NSA earlier this year revealed that more than half of all respondents recognised that the threat of sheep worrying attacks was causing a moderate to severe impact on their mental health. NSA considers this to be a very concerning statistic."