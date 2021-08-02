South Asian Heritage Month: 'My cricket club is like my family'

Play video

Watch ITV Cymru Wales' video report

Members of the Cardiff Indian Cricket Club say the sport plays such a huge part of their life, and members of the club are like family.

As part of South Asian Heritage Month, ITV Wales has met with the club's players to hear about their love for the sport.

Vipin Chauhan, who plays for the team, that play in the Cardiff midweek cricket league, said that 'it's more than just cricket'.

Vipin explained to ITV News, that he is part of the first generation of Indians to be in the UK, so he doesn't have a huge family in Wales, but instead, his cricket team is his family.

He said: "It's not just cricket, it's just meeting those people, and you know, these days with the mental pressure. But you come up and have a laugh, have a good time and you feel so relieved."

He explained that if the South Asian community was missed out of the sport, then a large pool of talent would be forgotten about.

He said, "There are a lot of good players that score around the league. If you don't have these players, playing for Wales and playing for England then you take out a whole big chunk of talent."

Rajad Narang said cricket is 'pure emotions' and can make you laugh and cry.

He said: "Guys are coming here from everywhere, Indians are there, Pakistanis are there, South Asians, Bangladeshis are there, a lot of English players are playing and Welsh players are playing. We just love it here."

South Asian Heritage Month runs from 18th July to 17th August every year.

According to the website, South Asian Heritage Month "seeks to raise the profile of British South Asian heritage and history in the UK through education, arts, culture and commemoration".

It had its inaugural year in 2020.