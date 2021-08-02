South Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with assault

A South Wales Police officer is to appear in court to face a charge of assault, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).30-year-old Police Constable Rowan Knight is charged with assaulting a man during an incident on Northern Avenue, Whitchurch, Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday 9 January 2021.The charge relates to the arrest and restraint of the man, who complained that the officer had used excessive force against him on the street and in the police car.The IOPC investigation began in February after a complaint referral was received from South Wales Police.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: "After careful consideration of the evidence, including body worn video footage of the incident and accounts from the man who was arrested and officers present, we passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service, who have authorised a charge of assault."Police Constable Knight is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 August.