Swansea City appoint ex-MK Dons boss Russell Martin as new head coach

Swansea City FC has appointed Russell Martin as the club’s new head coach.

The 35-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium after leaving his post with League One side Milton Keynes Dons.

He will be joined by coaches Luke Williams, Matt Gill and Dean Thornton, while Alan Tate will continue in his role as first team coach.

Swansea City's Chief Executive, Julian Winter is "delighted with the appointment".

He said: "He very much fits the profile of a young and hungry coach who wants to succeed, and he is more than ready for the opportunity.

“After earning plaudits with Milton Keynes Dons for the attractive, attacking style that he implemented, we quickly realised Russell would be the right person to take us forward.

“While his coaching philosophy is clear, Russell also enjoyed a fine playing career that saw him amass over 500 senior appearances.

“He captained Peterborough and Norwich, as well as winning promotion on five separate occasions, which tells you everything about his leadership qualities and winning mentality.”

In a video released on Swansea City's social media accounts, Martin said: "I want to give the fans a team they can be proud and identify with. A team that looks the same everywhere we go, be it at the Liberty Stadium or away from home.”

The former defender enjoyed a 15-year playing career and won 29 caps for Scotland.

He joined Walsall as a player-coach in 2018 before joining Milton Keynes Dons in January 2019 where he helped them secure promotion to League One.

He was appointed manager at the club in November 2019 and announced his retirement as a player.

Martin's appointment comes after former Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper left his role after a two-year spell in charge.

Cooper had been Swans head coach since June 2019, when he replaced Graham Potter following his departure to Brighton.

In a statement released on July 21, the club confirmed Cooper had left in an "amicable" agreement.

It said: "Swansea City can confirm that head coach Steve Cooper has decided to leave the club.

"Cooper had 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Liberty Stadium in the summer of 2019.

"Despite efforts by the club to enter dialogue with regards to a contract extension, it was subsequently agreed by both parties to mutually part ways ahead of the 2021-22 season."

Martin and the staff will take charge of the Swans’ Championship opening game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, August 7.

