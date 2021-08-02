Tokyo 2020 Olympics: What's to come from Welsh athletes in the final week?

As we head into the second week of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, there's still a lot more sport to come from Welsh athletes.

So far, Wales have won medals in Rowing, Swimming and Taekwondo. The current total for Welsh athletes stands at four - one gold, two silvers, one bronze. The group will be looking to build on Rio's success where they won a record of 10 medals for Wales.

Overall Team GB have won a total of 35 medals as it stands - 11 golds, 12 silvers, 12 bronze.

Results up to date as of 15:35 Monday 2 August 2021.

Sailing

Both the Women and Men's Two Person Dinghy events in sailing have been postponed. It's due to a lack of wind at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.

The races were meant to take place on August 2, but World Sailing has said winds of at least six knots would be required. Wind levels were reported to be four to six knots ahead of the initial races.

Wales' Chris Grube with his sailing partner in the Two Person Dinghy event. Credit: PA

It is hoped Hannah Mills and Chris Grube will compete with their respective teammates on 3 August instead.

Women's Sailing Two Person Dinghy Final: Wednesday 4 AugustMen's Sailing Two Person Dinghy Final: Wednesday 4 August

Cycling

Maindy Flyer's cyclist Elinor Barker has qualified through to the Women's Team Pursuit event. The team finished second to Germany with a time of four minutes and nine seconds. Great Britain will take on USA in the heats on 3 August.

Ethan Vernon has also made it through to the next round of the Men's Team Pursuit. The team finished with a time of three minutes and forty-seven seconds at the Izu Velodrome. Vernon and the team will be hoping to beat Denmark on 3 August to secure a place in the final.

Women's Cycling Team Pursuit Final: Tuesday 3 AugustMen's Cycling Team Pursuit Final: Wednesday 4 August

Hockey

Leah Wilkinson and Sarah Jones have made it through to the Women's semi-finals after beating Spain in a penalty shootout. It came down to penalties after Team GB drew 2-2 to Spain.

Leah Wilkinson and Sarah Jones are part of Team GB Women's hockey team who have secured a spot in the semi-finals against the Netherlands. Credit: PA

Team GB went on to win 2-0 in the shootout with Wales' Sarah Jones scoring a belter. They will play the Netherlands in the semi-finals on 4 August.

Women's Hockey Final: Friday 6 August

Athletics

22-year-old Jake Heyward will be making his Olympic debut in the Men's 1500m qualifiers on 3 August. Heyward recently ran the fastest mile ever by a Welshman with a time of 3:52.

Swansea Harrier runner Joe Brier will be competing as part of Team GB's 4x400m relay squad. Brier was initially preparing for the European Under-23 Championship this summer, but was called up as the Olympic reserve. The qualifiers will take place on August 6.

Men's Athletics 1500m Final: Saturday 7 AugustMen's Athletics 4x400m Relay Final: Saturday 7 August

Boxing

Lauren Price has boxed her way through to the Middleweight semi-finals after beating Panama by unanimous decision. The Ystrad Mynach fighter is guaranteed at least a Bronze medal.

Price will go head-to-head against the Netherlands on 6 August.

Lauren Price is guaranteed at least a Bronze medal at her debut Olympic Games. Credit: PA

Women's Boxing Middleweight Final: Sunday 8 August