Travellers now able to fly direct from Cardiff to Edinburgh

Those hoping for a staycation in Scotland can now hop on a flight and be there in less than two hours, as a new route has opened.

Loganair has launched its new route linking the capital cities of Scotland and Wales.

It means passengers can now fly between Cardiff and Edinburgh in 1 hour and 25 minutes aboard a 49-seat Embraer 145 regional jet.

The direct flights – five per week in each direction - represent the last major route to be restored by Loganair and other carriers, after domestic connectivity was lost when Flybe collapsed in March 2020.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “I know many of our customers – both business and leisure - have been waiting for this service to resume, and we are very pleased to be able to add Cardiff to our Edinburgh roster.

“Importantly, these services fill gaps left by the collapse of Flybe, with almost every lost domestic destination now being restored by Loganair and other carriers over the coming months.”

The Cardiff service adds to the eight others already flown from Edinburgh by Loganair, including Southampton, Newquay and the Isle of Man.

Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport said: "We're pleased that Loganair has stepped in to re-establish a vital connection between Wales and Scotland with a regular Cardiff-Edinburgh service. Customers will once again be able to fly easily for business and to visit friends and family, as well as have the opportunity to travel for a well-earned city break or to explore Scotland's beautiful scenery.

"It is a top priority for us to re-instate routes lost as a result of the pandemic, and we are delighted that Scotland's airline has announced this essential service for our customers, increasing regional connectivity from Wales. We look forward to working closely with the Loganair team going forward."