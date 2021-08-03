Dog attacks and fly-tipping drastically up in 2020, rural crime report reveals

Rural crimes including dog attacks and fly-tipping increased drastically in 2020, a report has revealed.

However the cost of rural theft in Wales fell 39% to an estimated £1.6m in 2020.

The NFU Mutual is putting this down to Covid-19 restrictions paired with ramped-up farm security. In its Rural Crime Report, published on Tuesday 3 August, NFU Mutual reveals that rural theft cost the whole of the UK an estimated £43.3m in 2020, a fall of 20.3% on the previous year, making it the lowest annual cost recorded in five years. Wales saw the biggest percentage fall in the UK.

-39% to £1.6m in Wales

-37% to £2.1m in Northern Ireland

-25% to £1.7m in Scotland

-18% to £37.9m in England

However, criminals continued to target farms in Wales over the pandemic, stealing quads, trailers, tools and livestock.Other rural crimes, including dog attacks on livestock and fly-tipping rose sharply in 2020.

NFU Mutual claims data shows the cost of dog attacks on sheep and cattle continued to worsen this year with a UK rise of 50% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.Fly-tipping in fields, gateways and country lanes worsened as recycling centres were forced to close, leaving farmers to front the cost of cleaning it up.

Fly-tipping has been prevalent in the past year in Wales. Credit: South Wales Police

The NFU Mutual is encouraging members of the public to support the rural communities by reporting any suspicious sightings and crimes to the police.

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Manager for Wales, said: "Coronavirus restrictions, dedicated rural policing and innovative security on farms provided a welcome fall in rural thefts last year. "While lockdown may have locked some criminals out of the countryside - rural crime hasn't gone away.

"Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets.

"As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly.

Rob Taylor, Rural & Wildlife Crime Coordinator for Wales, said: "Livestock attacks by dogs continues to be an issue but our work to update the antiquated law through parliament will hopefully deliver the decrease we expect and support responsible dog ownership.

Owen Suckley added: "With more and more people using the countryside, we are urging the public to support farmers and rural communities by reporting suspicious sightings and crimes to the police.

"Our farmers have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic keeping the nation fed and caring for the countryside and by working together, we can help stem the tide when the criminals become more active again."