Elinor Barker has won silver in the Women's Team Pursuit event in cycling.

The Maindy Flyer's cyclist helped the team finish second in the qualifiers and secure a place in the heats. The team placed less than two seconds behind Germany.

Barker was replaced by teammate Neah Evans ahead of Heat 3 at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo.

Team GB went on to win the heat against USA, beating the Americans by less than one second with a time of 4:06.748.

The team faced Germany in the final, with Germany taking home the gold and setting a new world record of 4:04.242.