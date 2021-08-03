Elinor Barker wins silver as part of Team GB Women's Pursuit in Cycling
Elinor Barker has won silver in the Women's Team Pursuit event in cycling.
The Maindy Flyer's cyclist helped the team finish second in the qualifiers and secure a place in the heats. The team placed less than two seconds behind Germany.
Barker was replaced by teammate Neah Evans ahead of Heat 3 at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo.
Team GB went on to win the heat against USA, beating the Americans by less than one second with a time of 4:06.748.
The team faced Germany in the final, with Germany taking home the gold and setting a new world record of 4:04.242.