Man, 31, admits daubing Rhyl war memorial with anti-Semitic messages

A man has admitted daubing a war memorial in Rhyl with anti-Semitic graffiti, but was spared prison after a judge said mental health difficulties were at the heart of the case.

Gareth Bradley, 31, from Rhyl, pleaded guilty to 13 offences spanning several months, including damaging the town's seafront memorial with a swastika and hate messages in February.

Other offences included affray, assault on two PCs and racially harassing one of them, coughing in the face of a custody officer during Covid, causing £9,800 criminal damage to four parked cars, damaging a police cell, ripping up a Bible and possessing cannabis.

Caernarfon Crown Court heard several charges resulted from an incident in a caravan park last summer, where Bradley had shouted racist and homophobic remarks, spat, and threatened to harm others.

The memorial contains the names of 300 people from Rhyl who lost their lives at war.

Frances Willmott, defending, said his client's behaviour was due to severe mental ill health which had started in childhood.

His psychiatric state was complex, he said, and there had been spells in hospital, but Bradley was now in supported accommodation with 24-hour support and he was making progress.

Mr Recorder Lloyd Jones described Bradley's behaviour as "disgraceful" and comments he had made to a PC “vile and disgusting.”

Experts had stated that prison would be a trigger for further damage to his mental health, but the judge said there now appeared to be a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Bradley was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years, and must attend 50 days of a rehabilitation activity.