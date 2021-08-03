Man in court charged with murder of sister, 15, after Welsh holiday park death

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of his teenage sister at a Welsh seaside caravan site.

Matthew Selby, from Greater Manchester, is accused of murdering 15-year-old Amanda Selby on Saturday 31 July at the Ty Mawr caravan site in Towyn, near Abergele.

He appeared at Llandudno magistrates court in a hearing lasting less than two minutes, speaking only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and to confirm that he understood the charge.

No details of the allegation were given and police have not revealed the cause of death.

Prosecutor James Neary asked for the case to be sent to the crown court and said there was no entitlement to bail.

District judge Gwyn Jones remanded him in custody until tomorrow at Mold crown court.

Emergency services were called to the holiday park on Saturday afternoon.

North Wales Police has asked the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it is an active investigation.

Images posted from the scene on Saturday showed dozens of people waiting in a car park while an air ambulance and police cars were parked nearby.

Another image showed a caravan which had been taped off by detectives.

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, said at the weekend it was "shocked and saddened" by the incident which it described as "isolated and unprecedented".