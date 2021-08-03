Six Welshmen to face the Springboks in final test match of the Lions series

Six Wales players have been named in the starting line-up for the British & Irish Lions final test match against South Africa.

Alun Wyn Jones has been named as the captain once again and is set to win his 12th consecutive cap, putting him alongside Graham Price (1977 – 1983) and Mike Gibson (1966 – 1974) in the list of most Lions Test appearances.

The Tour’s leading try-scorer, Josh Adams will make his Lions Test debut on the right wing with Liam Williams starting at full back for the first time.

Loosehead Wyn Jones will also make his first Lions Test debut. Jones was due to start in the first Test match but was forced to pull out after picking up an injury in training.

He will join Ken Owens who has been promoted from the bench to start his first Test of the Tour at hooker.

Dan Biggar has been named as the fly-half once again and Adam Beard will be on the bench.

Head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes to the starting XV who lost to the Springboks last Saturday with Bundee Aki from Ireland and Ali Price from Scotland also named.

Discussing the team changes, Gatland said: “The matchday 23 have an incredibly special opportunity in front of them – to seal a Lions Series victory in South Africa.

“It doesn’t get much bigger than this and we’re excited by the challenge that faces us on Saturday.

“We’ve no excuses from last week, the Springboks put us under pressure in the second half and deserved the win. We have to be much better than that second half performance, and I believe we will be.”

The defeat in the second Test match sees the Castle Lager Lions Series level at 1-1 going into this weekend’s final Test match in Cape Town.

The last clash against the reigning World Champions will be on Saturday August 7 with kick off at 5pm.