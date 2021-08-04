Face coverings should remain a legal requirement in Wales when the country lifts more Covid restrictions, according to a leading asthma charity.

They have been mandatory - except for those with certain medical conditions - across all indoor public places, including public transport, since September 2020.

But a major easing of restrictions as Wales enters alert level zero on Saturday could see that change.

Face masks are expected to stay mandatory in most indoor public spaces, but ministers are considering whether to make hospitality venues exempt from this rule.

One of the UK's leading asthma charities has called for all face covering requirements to remain in place to protect those deemed some of the most vulnerable to Covid.

Masks have been mandatory since 14 September 2020. Credit: PA Images

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma UK, and the British Lung Foundation Wales said: "Now is not the time to remove that safety net.

"In Wales, one in five people are affected by a lung condition. This includes 314,000 people with asthma and 76,000 with COPD.

"Due to the nature of their conditions, many of these people cannot wear masks. This makes it even more important that those who can wear a mask do so."

In England, face masks are no longer a legal requirement inside public places.

"In England, following the loosening of restrictions, many have decided to keep themselves and others safe by continuing to wear a mask," Mr Carter continued.

"However, there are others who have seen the removal of that requirement as an invitation to forgo masks in spaces such as shops and public transport."

The Welsh Government has said it is considering easing face mask restrictions in hospitality settings first due to the fact people are already exempt from wearing them while eating or drinking.

The First Minister is expected to announce on Friday whether or not most of the remaining restrictions in Wales will be lifted.

If ministers agree, from Saturday, there will no longer be any limits on how many people can meet in or outdoors, in homes, public places, venues or events.

All businesses - including nightclubs - would also be able to reopen, and there would no longer be a blanket requirement to follow social distancing.

Instead, businesses, employers and event organisers would have to carry out a coronavirus risk assessment looking at a range of protective measures including social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene and ventilation.

Face masks are currently required in all public indoor settings. Credit: PA Images

Are face coverings effective?

The Welsh Government has said some evidence suggests that face coverings will offer partial protection against Covid, and are more effective the more people within a setting are wearing them.

It added that mask requirements on public transport and in healthcare settings are likely to be in place longest, due to the fact some vulnerable people have no choice but to use those services.

It said those people can generally choose not to visit premises such as pubs, bars and restaurants, where face coverings are expected to become optional.

However, hospitality businesses are still expected to carry out their own risk assessment and reserve the right to ask customers to wear a mask.

Many supermarkets and retailers in England are still encouraging shoppers to wear coverings, including Sainsbury's, John Lewis and B&Q.