Police appeal for witnesses after 'serious' car crash in Gwynedd

Police are appealing for witnesses following a "serious" car crash in Gwynedd.

The crash happened on the A497 between Pentrefelin and Criccieth, near Plymouth Farm Caravan Park at around 22:45 on Tuesday 3 August.

It involved a white BMW X6 and a blue Volvo S40. Both drivers were taken to hospital in Bangor with serious injuries, police said.

Sergeant Jason Diamond from North Wales Police said: “The BMW was travelling from the direction of Porthmadog and the Volvo was travelling in the opposite direction.

"I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been travelling along the A497 just prior to the collision and who has dash cam footage to contact us."

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 21000541231.