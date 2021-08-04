Three-year-old boy dies after incident involving vehicle at Pembrokeshire farm

A three-year-old boy has died after an incident involving a vehicle at a farm in West Wales.

Police say they were called at around 7pm on Tuesday 3 August to a private property in Clynderwen, near Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

Reports suggest the boy was hit by an agricultural machine. The Health and Safety Executive and the coroner have both been informed of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police was alerted to a collision involving a vehicle and a child at a private property in the Clynderwen area at approximately 7pm on Tuesday, August 3.

"Sadly, a three-year-old boy died at the scene.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing and the family is being supported by specialist officers.

"The Health and Safety Executive and HM Coroner have been informed. Nobody else was injured."

Clynderwen is a village on the A478 Tenby to Cardigan road, lying south of the village of Llandissilio and north of the town of Narberth.