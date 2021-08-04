Trial date set for man accused of teenage sister's murder at Welsh caravan park

A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing his younger sister at a caravan park in North Wales.

Matthew Selby, 19, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of 15-year-old Amanda Selby.

Mr Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, appeared by videolink from HMP Berwyn for the short hearing and spoke only to confirm his name.

He was arrested after officers were called to a report of a "domestic disturbance" at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on the afternoon of Saturday 31 July.

The 19-year-old appeared at Mold Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

Judge Rhys Rowlands set a provisional trial date for February 28, with the case expected to last around five to seven days.

Mr Selby is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 29.

An order made under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 to ban the naming of the victim was lifted by the judge.

Five members of the press were in court for the hearing, with others watching over videolink.