Remaining Covid restrictions to be lifted in Wales - but face masks to stay

Wales is to move to Alert Level Zero meaning most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in the country from Saturday.

This means there will be no limits on meeting with others indoors and all businesses can reopen including nightclubs - but face coverings will remain a requirement in most indoor places.

Making the announcement, First Minister Mark Drakeford described it as a "significant step forward", but some "important protections" will continue to be in place throughout the summer.

This includes ensuring people continue to isolate for 10 days if they have Covid-19 symptoms or a positive test result.

Face coverings will be required in indoor spaces - apart from hospitality settings Credit: PA

Face masks will still need to be worn on public transport, shops and in healthcare settings, but will no longer be required in hospitality settings such as restaurants and cafes.

It will be the first time in Wales that all businesses have been open since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Businesses open to the public and workplaces must carry out a risk assessment and continue to take "reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus" the first minister said.

Mark Drakeford said the move "does not mean the end of restrictions and a free-for-all" Credit: PA

“Alert level zero does not mean the end of restrictions and a free-for-all", he added.

"But it does mean we can all enjoy more freedoms with the confidence there are still important protections in place to make sure our public health is being safeguarded while we are out and about.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over yet and we all need to work together to do everything we can to keep this virus under control – at alert level zero, everything we do will have an impact on this virus."

Taking responsibility and working together means we can all do the things we’ve missed the most. We’ve all got a reason to keep Wales safe. First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford

“Even if you have been fully vaccinated, meeting outside is safer than inside; let fresh air into indoor spaces, get tested even for mild symptoms, and self-isolate when you are required to do so.

"Continue to keep our distance when we are out and work from home whenever we can. Wear a face mask, especially in crowded places, on public transport, in shops and in health and social care settings.

"Taking responsibility and working together means we can all do the things we’ve missed the most. We’ve all got a reason to keep Wales safe."

Alert Level Zero: The Covid rules being lifted in Wales Meeting indoors From 6am on 7 August, will be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events. Back to top What businesses can reopen? Any businesses currently still closed will be able to re-open. This includes nightclubs and other entertainment venues. Back to top What about self-isolating? From midnight on 7 August, adults who are fully vaccinated and children and young people under the age of 18, will no longer need to isolate if they are identified as close conatcts of someone who has coronavirus. This was announced by the First Minister last week. Back to top Social distancing It's not yet clear whether or not the 'two-metre rule' under which businesses are obliged by law to ensure social distancing in the workplace will be dropped. Welsh Government sources say that it is one of the final details being discussed. In its announcement, the government says premises and workplaces will have "more flexibility" about which "reasonable measures they take" to minimise the risk of the virus. "These should be tailored to their risk assessment and their specific circumstances". Back to top

Reacting to the announcement of the move to Alert Level Zero, leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said he is "relieved" but also called for a Wales-specific inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

“People are ready to meet loved ones as they once did and businesses need to get on the road to recovery.

“As we approach the very end of restrictions, we must look not only towards the strongest bounce back possible but giving justice to those who have suffered from the virus and lockdown.

"This is why there must be a Wales-wide inquiry into the Labour Government’s handling of the pandemic – an inquiry the First Minister is still inexplicably avoiding.”

Plaid Cymru also said "now is the time" to have a detailed review into the Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic, "while events of the last 18 months are still fresh in Welsh minds."

Rhun ap Iorwerth said, "The lifting of restrictions is where we all want to head, after an 18 months that has weighed heavily on us all.

"Government has to take responsibility for its actions – good and bad. As Wales gains more freedom, now is the right time to reflect on what we did right, and what must change, to ensure that we never have to repeat the last 18 months."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a UK inquiry would commence in spring next year Credit: PA

On holding a specific inquiry into Wales' handling of the pandemic, the Welsh Government previously said it would support an independent inquiry into the four nations of the UK's approach to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said, "The First Minister has already informed the Senedd that he agrees with the UK Prime Minister that a public inquiry that he said that he would commence in spring of next year should deal with the UK as a whole.

"As part of that, it will look separately at what happened in Wales. We believe - and this is the belief of the UK Prime Minister too, it appears - that this is the best possible arrangement for Wales."

Analysis by Political Editor Adrian Masters

Despite what his critics often say, Mark Drakeford has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t want Covid restrictions in place any longer than necessary.

The decision, then, to lift almost all of those restrictions is his fulfilment of that promise and a test of his willingness to let all of us decide how we act in a pandemic with a bare minimum of rules in place.

However, the first minister has also never been ashamed of his cautious approach to the easing of rules. Hence the continued legal underpinning of some of them, most notably the wearing of face coverings in public places, public transport and healthcare settings.

Caution is the watchword in everything Mark Drakeford says about this easing of restrictions: don’t expect any trumpeting of “freedom day” as was seen in the run up to the similar change which happened in England a few weeks ago.

So let me set it out clearly: it may not be the end of restrictions and the pandemic is far from over, but this is the biggest easing of restrictions since the first lockdown of March 2020.

It’s also the closest since that time that our lives have been to “normal” or at least the way they were before we’d ever heard of Covid-19.

Whether or not you or those you know followed the different rules that have been in place for 17 months doesn’t matter. The significant thing is that they were in place and from tomorrow they won’t be.

Whether or not you or those you know continue to play it safe, there won’t be any compulsion to do so (apart maybe from workplaces and that’s another row waiting to happen unless the first minister clarifies matters.)

Social distancing may not be out of our lives as a concept nor as something we’re advised to do, but in most circumstances it will be out of our lives as an order, a law or a rule.

As a socialist and a libertarian respectively, Mark Drakeford and Boris Johnson may represent different political approaches and certainly aren’t shy of criticising each other for being too reckless or too cautious.

But the truth is that they’re both now presiding over similar regimes, albeit with different presentations, and in so doing are trying to answer the same question: how do you keep people safe without (many) rules?

The main answer is, of course, vaccination, and the success of the vaccination programme is what has enabled the socialist leader and the libertarian leader to reach this very similar point which is

But the role of rules is also important. Witness the arguments over international travel quarantine.

Regulations are, in fact, still as much a part of the UK Government’s handling of the pandemic as they are of the Welsh and Scottish Governments’ and no government can say they won’t return - this pandemic is too unpredictable for that.