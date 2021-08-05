Two adults and a teenager have been charged in connection with the death of a five-year-old in Bridgend.

The body of Logan Mwangi, from Sarn, was found in the River Ogmore near Pandy Park on Saturday.

South Wales Police confirmed that John Cole, 39, from Sarn, has been charged with murder.

Cole, 30-year-old Angharad Williamson, also from Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, have been jointly charged with perverting the course of justice.

Officers have remanded all three in custody and they are due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Logan has been described as a "kind and funny" little boy. Credit: PA Images

Logan was found after police were called to a report of a missing child and was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed he had died.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O'Shea, said: "This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

"This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes."

DCI O'Shea urged people to avoid speculation that could put the investigation at risk of prejudice, and appealed to anyone with information to contact the police.

Tributes have been laid near where Logan's body was found in Pandy Park. Credit: PA Images

Family friends have paid tribute to Logan, who they described as "kind, funny, polite, handsome and clever", on social media.

Those wishing to pay their respects were asked to place teddy bears at a lamp-post and footbridge near the scene of the tragedy.

People arrived throughout Sunday and Monday to lay flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

Many of those who came to lay tributes said they did not know Logan or his family but travelled to the area after hearing news of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police via mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can call 101 quoting reference number 2100268674.