A 56-year-old man has died after an e-scooter incident in Llanelli.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses and CCTV after the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning (August 5) in the lane behind Sunninghill Terrace.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 56-year-old man was riding an e-scooter and fell off, no other vehicles were involved.

"Sadly, despite medical attention at the scene, the man later died as a result of his injuries.

"HM Coroner has been informed. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has CCTV from the Farmfoods, Bryntirion area of Swansea Road to get in touch."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact them, either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210805-014.