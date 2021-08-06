A mother of a three-year-old boy who died after an incident involving a vehicle at a farm in West Wales has paid tribute to him.

Police were called to a private farm in Clynderwen in Pembrokeshire on Tuesday 3 August where Ianto Jenkins was reportedly hit by an agricultural machine.

In a tribute to her son, Chloe Picton described Ianto as an "inspiration to life".

She said, "Ianto was my blue-eyed boy, he was an inspiration to life, he was a kind little boy who was always smiling and laughing."

"His best friend was his older sister Seren, who were always joined at the hip. Ianto loved going to nursery and was excited to start his first day at school in Ysgol Beca in Efailwen in September."

"He loved being out on the farm and going on the tractor with his daddy. Ianto and I had a very strong bond, he was “Mummy’s little boy” and was always by my side everywhere we went, now that’s been taken from me."

"No parent should lose a child and I would like people to respect our wishes, giving us space at this very difficult, heartbreaking time.”

Nobody else was injured in the incident. The Health and Safety Executive and the coroner have both been informed.

In a statement, police said an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing while the family is supported by specialist officers.