Two people and youth to stand trial in January following death of Logan Mwangi

Three people are due to go on trial in January in connection with the suspected murder of a five-year-old boy found in the a river in Bridgend.

John Cole, 39 of Sarn, Bridgend appeared at Newport Crown court charged with the murder of Logan Mwangi as well as perverting the course of justice.

Logan's mother Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, along with a youth also appeared charged with perverting the course of justice.Cole and WIlliamson were remanded in custody until a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 November with a proposed trial date of 31 January.

The youth was was remanded to the care of local authorities.

Logan was discovered dead in the River Ogmore near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed that he had died.

Police officers discovered Logan’s body on the riverbank and his cause of death was found to be a torn liver, while he had also suffered an internal injury to the back of his head and a broken collarbone, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

Charges allege that Cole murdered Logan between July 28 and August 1.Cole, Williamson and the youth are alleged to have perverted the course of justice on the same dates.