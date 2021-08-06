Two Welsh women win hockey bronze at Olympic Games

Two Welsh women have won hockey bronze medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Sarah Jones and Leah Wilkinson were part of Great Britain's women's hockey team who claimed a 4-3 victory over India in the bronze medal match on Friday.

It's the third consecutive Olympic medal earned by GB’s women after winning a bronze medal at London 2012 and a gold at Rio 2016.

This is the first time ever Great Britain’s men or women have recorded three successive hockey medals at the Olympic Games.

Speaking after the match, captain Hollie Pearne-Webb said she was "proud" of the team.

She said: "An Olympic bronze a few months ago was in our wildest dreams so I’m just so proud of the whole squad, the whole support staff, everyone that’s been involved that we can come away with something from here."

34-year-old Leah Wilkinson is the most capped Welsh sporting athlete of all time, with 169 caps for Wales and 13 for Great Britain.

She made her first debut for Wales in 2004 and became captain in 2017.

Cardiff born Sarah Jones, 31 has been playing international hockey for Wales since 2005 and has won 33 caps for Great Britain.

Ystrad Mynach boxer Lauren Price has also had a successful day at the Olympics after securing a place in the middleweight final.

Price has guaranteed herself at least a silver medal in Tokyo after beating Netherland's Nouchka Fontijn in the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old Welsh fighter came into the Olympics as number one seed having won gold at the 2019 World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

She will now face China's 2018 world champion Li Qian in the finals on Sunday.