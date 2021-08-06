A man from Cardiff has beaten a world record for running from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End, climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon along the way.

Rhys Jenkins ran the 1215 mile long-distance route in 23 days, 7 hours and 19 minutes.

The exhausted 33-year-old arrived at Land’s End 23 days after he left Scotland on July 13th to meet his wife. Credit: Antelope Media

The 33-year old travelled the equivalent of 40 marathons and tackled an elevation of over 100,000ft.

Rhys is no stranger to brutal challenges. In 2020, Rhys broke the world record for running the 870-mile Wales Coast Path.

Rhys said his previous Coast Path record attempt was tough but this challenge was even harder.

He said, "It was a total physical and emotional rollercoaster from start to finish. The mileage really caught up with me towards the end. My feet and mind were in tatters.”

Talking about his support, Rhys said, “I certainly had my fair share of dark days on this trip but the team around me and the messages of support from people coming in really had a positive swing on my mood and performance. I could not have done it without them.”

The previous record was held by Adam Kimble and Kris King, who set a time of 30 days 8 hours and 18 minutes on 31 July 2018.

Watch the moment Rhys crossed the finish line:

Play video

Whilst aiming to break the record Rhys was also hoping to raise money for charities that prevent child abuse.

"This would not have been possible without the support of my beautifully pregnant wife, Cerys. My greatest inspiration. Unfortunately, Cerys was abused as a child, so I was running this challenge for her and all the other victims of child abuse across the UK," He said.

"As well as trying to raising money for the child abuse support a charity the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, I also wanted to raise awareness and help normalise discussions on abuse," Rhys added.

"By removing the secrecy that surrounds it and bring it out from the darkness and into the light it will help those who have been subjected to abuse realise that they are not alone."