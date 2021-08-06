Play video

Watch the report by Mike Griffiths

With Wales moving to Alert Level Zero on August 7, most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in the country.

However, face coverings will remain a requirement in most indoor places.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the wearing of masks in shops, health and social care settings, and on public transport will still be mandatory in Wales as it is a "simple precaution" against Covid-19.

So what are the rules in other spaces and when will I need to wear a face covering?

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford Credit: Peter Byrn/PA

Public transport

The rules on mask-wearing on buses, trains and while travelling in taxis is not changing - you will still need to wear a face covering.

There are exceptions to the rule however, and you will not need to wear a mask on public transport which is open to the air, such as on the open air deck of a ferry or water taxi.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes

It will no longer be a requirement from August 7 to wear face coverings in hospitality settings such as pubs, restaurants and cafes.

Welsh Government advice says: "This is because the purpose of attending those places is to eat and drink, for which a face covering is not practical and, therefore, not required."

There is an exception to this rule, however. Hospitality businesses are being told consider whether or not the use of face coverings should be required in "pinch point areas" of their businesses.

They will each need to carry out a risk assessment, and if other mitigations cannot be put in place, you could still be asked to wear a mask in certain areas of a pub or restaurant.

Shops and shopping centres

Another area where face-coverings will still be required is shops. There will be exemptions for people who cannot wear them, which are the same as before August 7.

Similar to the hospitality industry, retail businesses will still need to carry out a Covid risk assessment and continue to take reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

What about everywhere else indoors?

Face coverings will continue to be required in most indoor public places in Wales. This also includes healthcare settings, places of worship, hairdressers and salons, cinemas and museums, gyms and leisure centres.

Alert Level Zero: The Covid rules being lifted in Wales Meeting indoors From 6am on 7 August, will be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet, including in private homes, public places or at events. Back to top What businesses can reopen? Any businesses currently still closed will be able to re-open. This includes nightclubs and other entertainment venues. Back to top What about self-isolating? From midnight on 7 August, adults who are fully vaccinated and children and young people under the age of 18, will no longer need to isolate if they are identified as close conatcts of someone who has coronavirus. This was announced by the First Minister last week. Back to top Social distancing It's not yet clear whether or not the 'two-metre rule' under which businesses are obliged by law to ensure social distancing in the workplace will be dropped. Welsh Government sources say that it is one of the final details being discussed. In its announcement, the government says premises and workplaces will have "more flexibility" about which "reasonable measures they take" to minimise the risk of the virus. "These should be tailored to their risk assessment and their specific circumstances". Back to top

Are there any exemptions?

Those under the age of 11 will not need to wear a mask indoors. Nor do those who cannot wear a face covering because of disability or the need to communicate, such as when lip-reading, and when anyone is seated and consuming food or drink on a premises.

Where only part of a premises is available to consume food or drink, the requirement for you to wear a face covering will still apply in the other parts of the premises.