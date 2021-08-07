Man arrested after reports of a stabbing in Pontprennau area of Cardiff

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after reports of a stabbing in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called at around 11am on Saturday morning to the car park of a hotel at Cardiff Gate in the Pontprennau area of the city.

One man has been taken to hospital.

South Wales Police said those involved in the incident are believed to have been known to each other. They are urging anyone with information to contact them as they continue their enquiries.