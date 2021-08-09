A 15-year-old girl who died at a caravan site in North Wales suffered asphyxia due to “neck compression,” an inquest has heard.

Amanda Selby from Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester died on Saturday 31 July at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn.

Her 19-year-old brother Matthew Selby has been charged with her murder.

The coroner said Amanda was declared dead when paramedics arrived at the scene and was formally identified by her father, Anthony Selby.

Following her death, the schoolgirl's family paid tribute to her saying she was a "loving daughter and granddaughter – she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved.

"She will be very sadly missed."

Droylsden Academy, the girl's high school, have also sent their condolences saying, "our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Amanda’s family at what is an incredibly difficult time."

Amanda's school, Droylsden Academy, in Manchester. Credit: Google Maps

The inquest into her death has now been adjourned with a date yet to be fixed pending further investigation.

Matthew Selby appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday 4 August. No pleas were entered, with a provisional trial date being set for 28 February next year.