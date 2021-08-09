A couple who have had to postpone their wedding five times have spoken of their delight after finally tying the knot over the weekend, as nearly all Covid rules were lifted in Wales.

Jordan and Emily Burns had initially hoped to get married in April 2020, but the pandemic resulted in repeated delays to their big day.

Wales made the move to Alert Level Zero on Saturday, which saw limits on the number of people being able to gather lifted, social distancing scrapped and businesses reopening.

That change allowed Jordan and Emily to finally have the wedding they wanted after more than a year of uncertainty, changed plans and several postponements.

"It was amazing, the vibe was incredible," Jordan said of the occasion.

"Everyone was just in the party mood and wanted to get together and to see all our family together, it was just phenomenal."

Emily said: "It was so emotional.

"Most of the people there we have not seen for two years probably, since before lockdown.

"I think the emotions were running high really, lots of tears throughout the day but it was such a happy and exciting day that we could finally do it.

"We went all out to be fair, so it was bigger and better."

Jordan and Emily were able to finally enjoy their big day after over a year of delays and uncertainty Credit: Tyn Dwr Hall

The couple have had something of a journey as they tried to say their wedding vows, with some of their suppliers going out of business in the time they have been planning.

They have also had to deal with the logistical challenges of changing dates and plans.

Despite that, they said they have had nothing but generosity and support from those involved in helping make their wedding happen.

"It's been so long. We've been planning this wedding for about three and a half years," Emily said.

"It has been lovely though, Tyn Dwr Hall have been amazing and we feel like we've really got to know them and have become friends with them more than anything.

"Our suppliers as well, they've had to change five times some of them, to suit our new date and they've been so accommodating.

"So on Saturday, when it [the wedding] did happen, I think they were so excited to be there and be part of the day as well it was so lovely."

Jordan said: "With suppliers, everyone's been amazing. We've had unfortunately some suppliers go out of business and I know suppliers have found it really hard because some of them are self-employed and through the past 18 months it's been very, very hard.

"But they've been awesome and great with us and very accommodating for our feelings, it's been great."

Jordan and Emily are now focused on their honeymoon after finally having their special day Credit: Tyn Dwr Hall

With their long-awaited special day now finally wrapped up, the couple's attention has turned to their honeymoon.

For now, with Jordan and Emily having doubts over international travel, the newlyweds have opted for a "minimoon" in the Lake District.

"We're hoping in April we can go away and do our proper honeymoon to the Maldives or somewhere nice and hot," Emily said.