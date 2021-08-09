Man, 22, charged with attempted murder of 64-year-old after stabbing outside Cardiff hotel
A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a 64-year-old man was stabbed outside an Ibis Hotel in Cardiff.
Sennan Graham-Ahearne from Devon, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 64-year-old man is said to be in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital after the incident, which happened at around 11am on Saturday morning.
He is currently being treated at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
South Wales Police is asking anyone with information to contact them.