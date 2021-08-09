Man assaulted in Cardiff's Bute Park dies in hospital

A man who was assaulted in a park in Cardiff has died, police have confirmed.

Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, from Cardiff Bay, had been in a life-threatening condition since the attack which happened in the early hours of 20 July.

Three people have been charged with attempted murder and detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the assault, but are now treating the incident as a murder investigation.

Jason Edwards, 25, Lee William Strickland, 36, both from Cardiff, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear in court on 23 August.

Stuart Wales, from the South Wales Police Major Crime Investigation Team said, "We are aware of the sad passing of Dr Gary Jenkins and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. We are liaising with both the Crown Prosecution Service and HM Coroner in respect of his death, and this matter will now be progressed as a murder investigation."

In a statement, the family of father-of-two Dr Jenkins said he lived his life "happily with love, music, creativity and dedication to his profession. We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Detectives said they are still appealing for information which could be "crucial" to their investigation.

"No matter how minor the information might seem, it could be crucial to our investigation. In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in Bute Park during the very early hours of Tuesday, July 20", DCI Wales said.

"Specifically we want to speak to anyone who was near the Millennium footbridge, which links Bute Park to Sophia Gardens, between midnight and 1.20am.”