A man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Porth Neigwl on the Lleyn Peninsula of Gwynedd.

North Wales Police received a call at 14:45 to a report that a man had been pulled from the water. He died at the scene.

Police said, "Officers are supporting the man’s family and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time."

Coastguard rescue teams were sent alongside the search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Police.