Artur talks about his experience from hospital

A 42-year-old father and gym enthusiast being treated in intensive care for coronavirus said he "never thought it would happen" to him.

Artur Brylowski contracted Covid at the end of July and was rushed into Wrexham Maelor Hospital with breathing difficulties after he chose not to get his vaccine.

The father-of-two from Wrexham tested positive for the virus on arrival at hospital, and transferred to the critical care unit.

He said he noticed himself becoming "sicker and sicker" and then began struggling to breathe.

“My wife was extremely worried about me as I was struggling to breathe so she called for an ambulance. I don’t really remember much after that.”

Artur was admitted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital where he was later transferred to the critical care unit

Artur began to deteriorate after a few days in hospital.

“I never expected to be this sick, I’ve had flu before but this was different, I couldn’t breathe – it was frightening.

“The doctor told me my condition was deteriorating and there was a possibility I would be placed on a ventilator as I was struggling so much with my breathing. This terrified me – I thought I’d never see my family again,” Artur said..

Artur was offered the Covid jab in April but decided not to get vaccinated. "It's hard to say why", he explained.

“It’s hard to say why I never took up the vaccine; it wasn’t that I was against it – I just felt it was rushed out quickly and may not be safe.

“There was also a lot of things on social media that put me off, people saying different things, some saying get the vaccine and others saying don’t.

“I thought I’d be ok, I’m only 42 and very healthy, I go to the gym on a regular basis, I don’t smoke or drink alcohol.

“During the last year you mainly heard that it was the older generation that got very sick - I never thought this would happen to me.”

Artur's doctor said there has been an increase in the number of young people being treated in critical care Credit: Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board

Dr Campbell, who is the Clinical Lead at Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s Critical Care Unit said staff have seen an increase of younger people being admitted with the virus.

He said, “Artur is a young man, he’s fit and well and came into us with severe COVID.

“At one point there was a very high chance he could have been placed on a ventilator as his oxygen levels were so low. This was a very hard conversation to have with someone so fit and young knowing the high mortality rate in ventilated COVID patients.

“Unfortunately Artur chose not to get vaccinated and what has happened to him really does show the ramifications of not being vaccinated and the impact that can have on someone so young and fit.”

Artur has currently spent around two weeks in hospital and expects to be recovering for many weeks to come.

He said he now feels the benefits of the vaccine "outweighs any small risk there may be".