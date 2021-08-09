Two people had to be rescued after falling down a disused mineshaft on Sunday 8 August.

One person was left with serious injuries after becoming trapped at Porth Ysgo on the Lleyn Peninsula, Gwynedd.

They had to be airlifted to hospital after Mountain and cave rescue experts saved the pair.

Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team posted on social media that crews from Gwylwyr Y Glannau Aberdaron Coastguard Rescue Team, Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team, Criccieth Coastguard, North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust were all deployed to assist in the rescue mission.

One person was left with serious injuries Credit: Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team

The post read:

CALLOUT : We were alerted at the request of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency this afternoon to assist at the scene of an incident in Porth Ysgo, on the Llŷn Peninsula.

Two casualties were reported to have fallen down a disused mineshaft and had become trapped.

One casualty was reported to have sustained serious injuries.

Also deployed to the incident were Gwylwyr Y Glannau Aberdaron Coastguard Rescue Team, Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team, Criccieth Coastguard, North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

We deployed two team vehicles to the scene to support the rescue effort, and additional members and cave rescue experts were picked up by Rescue 936 from our base and flown direct to the scene.

In a joint multi-agency rescue effort, both casualties were evacuated from the shaft with the injuried casualty being conveyed to Ysbyty Gwynedd by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service - EMRTS Wales (Air Ambulance).

Our thoughts are with the casualty and we wish them a speedy recovery.