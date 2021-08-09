Swansea City's Liberty Stadium renamed as Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City's stadium has been renamed as the Swansea.com Stadium "with immediate effect", the club have announced.

The Swans share the stadium with rugby side the Ospreys, with their home ground being known as the Liberty Stadium since it opened in 2005.

Although, after signing a ten-year deal with trading company Swansea.com, the ground will now officially be known by that title.

Swansea City said it had been looking into establishing a new naming rights partner for the stadium since 2018, with the hope of growing commercial revenues.

One official at the club said she hoped the move would "financially futureproof the football club".

Julian Winter, Swansea City's chief executive, said he felt the move demonstrated the club's commitment to the city.

"I am delighted that we, as a club, are able to announce this naming rights deal for the stadium," he said.

"I am proud of the work we have done as a club when it comes to focusing on our local area and community.

"This football club prides itself on its place at the heart of the community it represents, and adding to our portfolio of local business sponsors and partners is another indicator of our commitment to our city.

"We welcome Swansea.com as our new naming rights partner, and we look forward to a successful period – on and off the pitch – over the next 10 years."

The news was met with a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans welcoming the apparent cash boost the club said it would offer.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "It's extra cash in the coffers and at least it's still Swansea themed. Hopefully the money is put to good use."

However, some fans were critical of the name change with one saying, "Will always be the Liberty to me."

Swansea.com is an investment company based in Swansea, according to its official website.

It has investments across a range of business sectors and employs over 200 people across the south of Wales.

Rugby union side the Ospreys also shared the news on their official Twitter account.

Nick Garcia, Ospreys CEO, said the name change aligned with the club's "roots".

He said: "Competing in the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup takes the Ospreys and our supporters around the world, with matches in seven countries across two hemispheres.

"However, nothing makes us happier than hosting global rugby supporters and clubs, where they can meet our supporters and partners at our home in Swansea.

"Swansea.com is a great brand that aligns with our roots and will be familiar to many of our supporters.

"We're delighted to have them as the new title partner of the stadium and look forward to working with them to build the best rugby matchday experience across the two competitions."

Cllr Rob Stewart, leader of Swansea Council, said: “I'm delighted our stadium has a name that reflects our wonderful city and a company that has invested in Swansea and its people.

"This long-term commitment will ensure we continue to grow the relationship between the stadium, its football and rugby teams and the people of Swansea."

