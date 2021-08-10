Students across Wales are waking up to their A-level results which have been determined by teachers after this summer’s exams were cancelled.

Hundreds of thousands of students across the UK are receiving grades to help them progress on to university, work or training, with some experts predicting that “inflation” may occur this year.

Last year, nearly two in five (38.6%) of UK A-level entries were awarded A or A* grades – a record high – following a U-turn over grading, compared to just one in four (25.5%) in 2019.

If more students gain top grades – which are being submitted by teachers after exams were cancelled for the second year – then it will be more difficult for top universities to differentiate between applicants, it has been suggested.

Most Welsh pupils were given provisional results from teachers back in June, so for many, today is a confirmation.

Youngsters who miss out on the grades needed to meet their university offers are likely to face greater competition for a place at leading institutions as there could be fewer selective courses on offer in clearing.

This year there will not be an algorithm used to moderate grades. Credit: PA

Last summer, the fiasco around grading led to thousands of A-level students having their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn.

This year there will not be an algorithm used to moderate grades.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), said it could be more difficult to get on to a top course this year if grades are missed.

He said: “It could be harder to get in than usual if you fall a grade or two behind your offer and if it is a competitive course.

“My advice would be to act swiftly if you need to find a place somewhere else.”