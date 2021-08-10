Two in hospital after open-top bus crashes into tree in Swansea

Two people have been taken to hospital after an open-top bus crashed into a tree in Swansea.

Several other passengers were assessed and discharged on the scene, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

In a statement, it added one of the patients had been taken to the University Hospital Wales in Cardiff by helicopter, and the second has been taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea for "further treatment."

None are life-threatening or life-changing, South Wales Police said.

Swansea City Council lead Rob Stewart said hoped everyone will make a "full recovery."

The crash happened at about 2.30 PM on Mumbles Road and it involves one of First Cymru's 'Cymru Coasters'.

In a statement, it said it will "work closely with the emergency services as part of our investigation."

"Following the incident the operator immediately implemented its emergency procedures and sent representatives to the scene to provide support to those involved and the emergency services," it added.