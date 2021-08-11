DVLA workers will be asked if they would support more strikes in an ongoing dispute over Covid-related safety.

Industrial action has already been taken by members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at the head office in Swansea.

A ballot will open on Wednesday and close on 3 September. Members will be asked what their priorities are and if they would support further strikes.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said, "DVLA senior management and the Department for Transport have underestimated the resolve of our members. They thought support for our strike would fade when in fact it is growing with new staff joining PCS.

"This dispute can be resolved if the original deal to end the strike is put back on the table."

However the DVLA insists it has put measures in place to keep staff safe.

A DVLA spokesperson said, "It's disappointing to see the Public and Commercial Services union choosing to continue with industrial action and targeting services that will have the greatest negative impact on the public.

"The safety of our staff is paramount and since the beginning of the year we have implemented weekly Covid testing for everyone."

Eight buildings have been reorganised in line with official advice and thermal imaging cameras have been installed to carry out temperature checks, according to the DVLA.

"Millions of people right across the UK are relying on essential DVLA services and PCS's demands are causing significant and unnecessary disruption to families and businesses, all at a time when they are most needed."